Wife of doctor who died to COVID-19, appeals TN CM for decent burial of husband's body

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 22 (ANI): The wife of Dr Simon Hercules, who died due to COVID-19 has made an emotional appeal to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding for a decent burial of her husband's body here as per their customs at the Kilpauk cemetery, saying "it was his last wish".

Anandi Simon made a teary-eyed appeal in a video message and said: "My husband died due to COVID-19. In his last will, he said if doesn't survive the disease, he should be buried according to our customs. The Chief Minister is working well in containing coronavirus that's why there are only a few deaths in Tamil Nadu."

Requesting the Chief Minister to exhume and transfer the body of Dr Simon Hercules for reburial as per their customs at the Kilpauk cemetery, she said, "My husband is buried in a sealed cover, it should be taken again and bury him at Kilpauk cemetery and doing so will not spread the virus. I am now a widow with two children. I request CM to fulfil the last will of my husband."

Hercules died on Sunday night after battling the coronavirus. Locals had denied burying Hercules's body at the cemetery. Locals protested against the burial of Simon's body as he died due to COVID-19. Later, Simon's body was buried in a sealed cover at another cemetery.

21 protesters were arrested by police for protesting and denying the burial. Chennai Police Commissioner AK Vishwanath said the protesters will be booked under the Goondas Act and appealed people not to indulge in protest.

Speaking on the issue, Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan said: "I felt disheartening to see Chennai people not giving way to burry doctor's body who was working in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. I appeal to people that these warriors who work to contain COVID-19 should be applauded and help those warriors." (ANI)

