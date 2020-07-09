Wife of gangster Vikas Dubey was never SP member: Party leader

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abhishek Mishra on Wednesday refuted reports which claimed that the wife of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was a lifetime member of the party.

"Richa Dubey, wife of the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey has never been the part of our party. She was never an active member of the party. She had never contested election on SP symbol," Mishra said.

The SP leader also rubbished "documents" purportedly showing Sonu alias Richa Dubey, the wife of Dubey, had taken a lifetime membership of the Samajwadi Party after paying Rs 20,000 in 2015 and she has attended the party functions and was involved in propagating and disseminating the policies of the party.

There is also a "application form" for panchayat polls to Kanpur (rural), which shows Richa contested Zila Panchayat elections in 2015 on the SP symbol

Mishra told ANI that the documents were fake and could be a creation of the IT cell of rival political parties.

"The viral documents may be showing that she had applied for the SP symbol. But, we have not given any symbol to her. That is a fake paper. It may have been created by opponent parties IT Cell. People can verify it from Election Commission of India (ECI) website," Mishra said.

The SP leader called for CBI inquiry into the raid on Dubey in which eight police personnel were killed.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has put a notice at Dubey's house in Lucknow. His wife Richa has been asked by LDA to present a copy of the map of the house at LDA office.

Uttar Pradesh police today increased the bounty on Dubey to Rs 5 lakh.

Dubey and his men had opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him last week and eight policemen, including circle officer Devendra Mishra, were killed in the incident. (ANI)

