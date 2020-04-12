Wild animals reclaiming Munnar deserted streets amid COVID-19 lockdown

Idukki (Kerala) [India], April 12 (ANI): Wild animals are taking advantage of the empty streets in cities due to coronavirus lockdown by roaming freely. In Munnar region of Idukki district elephants were seen strolling in the streets and even entering residential areas.

The enforcement of lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus has resulted in complete absence of any human activity in the region.On Saturday, a wild elephant entered the residential area of the region and caused damaged to the crops. The locals have also named him ' Padayappa' as the animal has become their regular visitor.

Munnar region is in grip of fear of wild animals as people residing in the region are now having sleepless nights as they are afraid that other wild animals such as Indian bison and wild boar may also enter their area during night hours as all the streets are deserted.

They are demanding administration to look into the matter.

"We are living under a constant fear. After the lockdown, people are not allowed to move out freely and because of which these wild animals are entering our villages. Forest officials should interfere in this matter and put an end to this, " said Uma, one of residents, while speaking to ANI.

The Central government had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19.

All road, rail and air services have been suspended during the period of lockdown. However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country.

Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths, and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

