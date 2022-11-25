Wild elephant calf found dead in Assam's Jorhat

Jorhat (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): A wild elephant calf was found dead in a tea garden in Assam's Jorhat district on Friday.

As per reports, the carcass of the elephant calf was spotted by some people at Kasojan tea estate near Titabor in Jorhat district.

They immediately informed local forest officials.

The calf was reportedly part of a herd of wild elephants who came out from a nearby jungle area in search of food.



A forest official of Jorhat district, Diganta Hazarika said that the exact cause of death of the elephant calf is yet to ascertained.

Hazarika said: "Today morning, the tea garden authority informed us that an elephant calf has been found dead in the tea garden. We immediately reached the spot and informed our higher authority."

"We have also called the veterinary doctor and we will come to know the cause of death after the examination. The age of the dead elephant calf is around 3 months old. There were around 53 wild elephants in the herd," the forest official added.

Earlier on Thursday, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Joyramkuchi area under Lakhipur forest range in Assam's Goalpara district.

Last month a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Kankata area in Goalpara district. (ANI)

