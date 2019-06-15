The elephant was 20 years old. Photo/ANI
Wild elephant dies due to electrocution in Udham Singh Nagar

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:41 IST

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): A wild elephant died due to electrocution at Jaspur here on Saturday. The mishap took place when he was trying to enter a sugarcane field fenced with electric wires. The elephant was an adult male of about 20 years, said Forest Ranger Mahesh Sharma.
"It appears that the elephant died due to electric shock. However, our team of doctors will conduct the post-mortem examination. He is a male of about 20 years of age," he said.
"The elephant came from nearby forest range. We are also looking into the matter that how the electric fencing is done and appropriate action would be taken," added Sharma.
In the backdrop of the fact that herd of pachyderm or sometimes a wild pachyderm alone, often comes out of the forest to devour upon the standing sugarcane crop, farmers employ various measures to drive them away from their field. This includes bursting of crackers, making drum-beat noises, fencing the field with electric wires, and so.
"If the elephants are coming out and eating our crops, then the Forest Department is responsible. It is the responsibility of the Forest Department to ensure that wild elephants didn't come out of the forest," said Trilochan Fauzi, a farmer.
"The villagers are in trouble. We drive these elephants away. Within two hours, they are again back to devour on our sugarcane."
Forest Department official said the post-mortem examination of the elephant will be conducted and the department will look into the matter of the electric fencing also. (ANI)

