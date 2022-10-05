Wild elephant electrocuted in Assam

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], October 5 (ANI): An adult wild elephant died after being electrocuted when it came in contact with a live electrical wire in Sanfan forest range of Gossaigaon town in Kokrajhar district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Tripur village near Mahamaya temple under the Sanfan forest range of Gossaigaon town in Kokrajhar district when a herd of wild elephants in search of food came outside the forest area in the human habitat.

Forest officials, while stating the death as an accidental cause, said that the male wild elephant- which was among a herd of elephants- was in search of food and died after being electrocuted when it came in contact with a high-tension electrical live wire, hanging much below the prescribed height.



"After receiving the intimation, a team rushed to the scene and examined the dead elephant", forest officials said. Adding that the wild dead elephant has been sent for an autopsy.

Further information is awaited.

A similar incident was reported recently where a wild elephant died due to electrocution in the Kamrup district of Assam.

In the last few years, five elephants have died after accidentally coming into contact with power lines in Gudalur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). This is the sixth such death resulting from power infrastructure in the Nilgiris. (ANI)

