National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Achal Khare speaking to ANI in New Delhi on June 29.
National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Achal Khare speaking to ANI in New Delhi on June 29.

Wildlife, CRZ clearance taken for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:06 IST

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Saturday said that the required wildlife, Coastal Region Zone (CRZ) and forest clearance has been taken for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.
Speaking to ANI, NHSRCL Managing Director (MD) Achal Khare said, "For Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the required wildlife and CRZ clearance has been taken, as well as forest clearance had been provided where the Environment Ministry had put one condition that we review the design of Thane station so that the affected Mangrove region can be reduced."
Khare said, "I am happy to share that we carried out this exercise with a lot of detail. That without changing the location of the Thane station, in all ways that we can reduce the affected Mangrove region, and we discussed that design with Japanese engineers and modified it accordingly."
Parking area and passenger handling area has now been moved out of the Mangrove region, Khare said, adding that the location of the station remains the same. "But after redesigning it, we now have only 3 hectare of mangroves affected which was 12 earlier. So in this way, only 32,044 mangroves will get affected by the entire project. Earlier there were around 53,000 mangroves getting affected."
"I would also like to clarify that these are not the net loss of the mangroves, because NHSRCL will get the affected mangroves from the bullet train project compensated at the rate of 1:5, by depositing money into mangroves cell, which will do the compensatory afforestation of the mangroves. If 32,044 mangroves are being cut then around 1,60,000 new mangroves will be planted and the entire financial expense will be borne by NHSRCL," he added.
The country's first bullet train will traverse the 508-km long distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in 2 hours and 57 minutes covering 12 stations including the originating and final station. However, stopping at just two stations, the bullet train will take 1 hour and 58 minutes.
The train will have 10 coaches and will be able to seat as many as 750 passengers in one go.
The project is estimated to be completed by 2022
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:38 IST

2017 Alwar lynching: Probe carried out by BJP govt, says Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was chargesheeted for smuggling cattle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said investigation into the matter was carried out during the tenure of the erstwhile BJP government, adding th

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:35 IST

Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced; 3-member team to probe Pune wall collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was announced for the victims and a three-member team has been formed to probe the wall collapse incident which claimed 15 lives in Kondhwa area of Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:30 IST

Pune: 4 trains cancelled, 1 diverted due to heavy rainfall

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29(ANI): After IMD predicted very heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday in Maharashtra, the Central railway cancelled four intercity express/passenger trains and diverted the route of one train.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:29 IST

Three-member team to probe Pune wall collapse, submit report in 24 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): A three-member team has been formed to probe the wall collapse incident which claimed lives of 15 people in Kondhwa area of Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday. The team will submit its report within 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:28 IST

'Canal Man of Odisha' Daitari Naik denies returning Padma Shri

Banspal Block (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee Daitari Naik, who claims he is struggling to make his ends meet, on Saturday denied returning the prestigious award.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:22 IST

Intensity of rainfall to wear off by Monday in Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Intensity of rainfall is expected to wear off by Monday in Mumbai, predicted India Meteorological Department.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:07 IST

Healthcare a critical area in need of improvement: NITI Aayog

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Despite India's rapid economic growth and successful poverty alleviation in the past decade, healthcare remains a critical area that needs improvement, according to a report by government think-tank NITI Aayog.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:02 IST

Pehlu Khan, his brother and sons were habitual offenders, says BJP MLA

JJaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI) BJP MLA from Ramgarh, Gyan Dev Ahuja, on Saturday said that Pehlu Khan, who was killed by cow vigilante activists in 2017, his sons and brothers were cow smugglers and habitual offenders.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:01 IST

Pune wall collapse: Maharashtra Governor expresses condolences...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao expressed his condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to the wall collapse in Pune on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:56 IST

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wants anti Romeo Squad in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that anti-Romeo squads should be formed in Delhi too on the lines of those formed in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Aditya government to check crimes against women.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:52 IST

Delhi: Amit Shah inaugurates 2-day annual conference on capacity...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated two-day annual conference on capacity building of State Disaster Response Forces in New Delhi (SDRF) and said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) must work with the Defence Research and Development Org

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:45 IST

Raksha Mantri visits Eastern Naval Command to review operational...

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Accompanied by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited navy's Eastern Naval Command here to review the operational preparedness of the force.

Read More
iocl