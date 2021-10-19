Wildlife photographer to spread info about postal stamps on Indian bird species through FB page

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): A wildlife photographer in Gujarat's Vadodara created a Facebook page to give information about postal stamps issued on Indian bird species.

A Facebook page named 'Parliament of Bird Philatelists' was created by wildlife photographer Rahul Bhagwat.



"We've 1300 bird species in India but only 60 species have appeared on a postal stamp in the country so far," said Rahul Bhagwat.

He further said that this group is created to give information about postal stamps issued on Indian bird species.

"This group is created to give information about postal stamps issued on Indian bird species. People can share information about stamps on Indian birds," he added. (ANI)

