Will abide by party's decision regarding Rajya Sabha polls: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that as far as the Rajya Sabha elections are concerned, he will abide by his party's decision.

On being asked if Congress will support HD Deve Gowda in Rajya Sabha and will the coalition continue Shivakumar told ANI, "I am very clear, as far as Rajya Sabha is concerned we'll abide by whatever decision my party takes. Ultimately they will look at a national perspective."

"We have only one seat which we can win on our own. I don't have any personal opinion, will go with the party's decision," he added.

Sources in Congress and JDS have stated that Deve Gowda will field 36 MLAs and Congress will field Mallikarjun Kharge with 68 MLAs. Congress is likely to support Deve Gowda for the remaining required numbers as per sources.

The elections to fill the vacant 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. (ANI)