Will accept if all parties agree to unopposed Legislative Council poll: Maharashtra BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday that his party would accept if all the parties agree to unopposed elections to the Legislative Council (LC) in the State.

"If every (major) party agrees to unopposed election to the Legislative Council in the State, the BJP will also agree. We have fielded four candidates according to its strength. If unopposed elections are to happen, the Chief Minister would have to take the Congress along," Shelar told ANI.

Elections to the nine Legislative Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the poll panel recently granted permission for holding the election to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra on May 21 and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections. (ANI)

