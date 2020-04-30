'Will always recall our interactions, even on social media': PM Modi condoles Rishi Kapoor's demise

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and called him a "powerhouse of talent".

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

According to a statement issued by his family, Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am in hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia.

"The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the statement read.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem."

He added, "I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members, friends and legions of his fans across the country. May his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

