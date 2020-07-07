Will announce decision on July 11: HAM Chief on grand alliance for Bihar polls

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): The decision on the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) for the Bihar Assembly elections will be taken on July 11, said Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday.

While speaking to ANI, Manjhi said that Congress leadership has been made aware of the demand of the coordination committee in the Grand Alliance.

"Congress has said they will sort things (in the alliance) till July 10. Congress is scheduled to meet on July 8. On July 9, I am also going to Patna and will discuss the situation to our party members. It depends on Congress decision if they are able to meditate, otherwise, we will announce our decision on July 11," Manjhi told ANI.

Commenting upon who will be the Chief Minister candidate in the elections, Manjhi said, "It will be decided by the Coordination Committee of the Grand Alliance."

Earlier on June 24, leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar held a meeting through video-conferencing for upcoming Bihar assembly elections likely to be held in November this year.

Among those who took part in the meeting were Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel and Bihar state Congress President Madan Mohan Jha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, HAM President Jitan Ram Majhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and the state is expected to go to polls in November this year.

BJP is in alliance with JDU and LJP in the state and hopes to return to power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The NDA is in direct contest with coalition comprising of RJD, Congress and left parties.

In 2015 Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar was the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan as JDU had parted ways with the NDA. However, in 2017 Nitish had returned to the NDA fold. (ANI)

