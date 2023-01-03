"Will answer all allegations after January 5..." Tunisha's uncle Sanjeev Kaushal breaks silence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3, (ANI): Sanjeev Kaushal, deceased TV actor Tunisha's 'uncle' refuted the claims made by Sheezan family members and advocate Shailendra Mishra, and said that they would answer the accusations after January 5.

"We will answer all these allegations after January 5, all the allegations made by Sheezan Khan's advocate are wrong," Sanjay Kaushal said.

Earlier on Monday, family of TV actor Sheezan Khan, who has been in jail since December 25 in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case, named an "uncle" who the late actress was in mortal fear of.

Sheezan's advocate alleged that Tunisha was in frightful awe of her 'uncle' from Chandigarh, who instigated her mother, Vanita, to strangulate Tunisha.



"Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. At the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her. "Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mother used to control Tunisha's life," she added.

Advocate Mishra further alleged that Sanjeev and Tunisha's mother controlled her finances, so much so that she had to plead before her mother for her own money.

"Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita, used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money," said Sheezan Khan's advocate.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)

