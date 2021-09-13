Will arrest accused in Mayur Vihar assault, robbery case soon, say Delhi police

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): In a case of assault and robbery of a Chawri Bazaar businessman in Mayur Vihar on Sunday night, Delhi police said on Monday that they have got access to some CCTV footage and would arrest the accused soon.

A businessman at Chawri Bazar in Old Delhi and his friend were allegedly assaulted and robbed when they were crossing the Mayur Vihar Flyover in his car at around 10 PM.

"When I reached the Mayur Vihar bridge, a motorcycle came up and tried to stop us. When I stopped to inquire about the matter, they forcibly pulled me out of my car and started beating me, alleging that I have hit their friend's bike," said the victim in the statement.

He said they were later surrounded by 8-10 people who snatched their phones and broke their car's window.

The duo was robbed of Rs. 37,000 in cash and were told to make bank transfers through Paytm, but the payments continued to fail, said the victim. (ANI)