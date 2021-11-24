Will ask farmers to go home once they get assurance on MSP, PM showed large heart by taking back laws, says Guv Satyapal Malik

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 24 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik, who was at odds with the Centre and was targeting the Narendra Modi government on the issue of farm protests, has welcomed repealing of the laws and said that the Prime Minister has shown a big heart in taking the decision.

Malik also said that he will explain to farmers that they should not take the fight beyond the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue.

In an interview with ANI, Malik said, "The government must assure farmers on the minimum support price and form a committee. The matter will be resolved and I will urge farmers to go back home after that."

"Farmers must not stretch protests beyond the MSP issue," he added.

On being asked why he made remarks taking on the government, despite being in a Constitutional position, he said, "In the past also governors had taken such positions. Governors had toppled elected governments. Why was there silence then?"



"Had the government taken the decision earlier, it would have been more beneficial," he added.

Malik also said that the decision has not been taken under any political pressure or on opposition influencing the farmers. "Farmers are apolitical and are not influenced by any political party," he added.

"There is no single incident of stone pelting or even abuses being hurled from farmers' side. Opposition leaders may have come to support them, but the farmers did not give them space in the movement," he said.

Regarding the recent row, Malik said, "The day I get any indication from the one who appointed me, I will step down."

Recently, Malik had said at an event that 600 people died protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences have come from the Centre.

"Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass a proposal in Lok Sabha for 600 farmers," said Malik at an event in Rajasthan's Jaipur."

"India has never witnessed such a big protest," he said about the farmers' protests. (ANI)

