Will be able to provide clean drinking water round the clock in Delhi by 2025: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Delhi government has confidence that they will be able to provide clean drinking water round the clock to people by 2025, said Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday.

Jain was speaking at a virtual event- 'Safe Water for ALL and Save Water By ALL' organised by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

He further stated that once they are able to achieve this goal the expenditure on healthcare would be significantly reduced.

"A lot of diseases are waterborne, once the Delhi government is able to achieve its target of providing clean water to all the residents, many diseases would be eliminated and so would the government costs on the same," he added.

Jain explained that the government has kept a 10x approach to shorten the water cycle in solving the water problems.



"Now water which comes from the three months of monsoons flows into the lakes and reservoirs. Suppose we shorten the cycle and recycle the water which is given to the households, this would increase the amount of water available for consumption. By 10x approach, we mean the quality of water to increase by 10x times and the reduction in the cost would also be 10X," he said.

He also asserted that the Delhi government has taken all steps to clean the Yamuna river and its effects would be visible in the next 3-4 years.

"We are also aiming at cleaning all the nallahs or the dirty water canals in Delhi. Unless we do both things simultaneously, the results are not possible. As rainwater would be flowing through the same canals in the Yamuna," he explained.

Vineet Agarwal, senior vice president, ASSOCHAM, and managing director (MD) TCI Logistics recounted his personal experiences at the event.

He said that his family belonged to a village in Rajasthan, and the shortage of water forced his grandparents to migrate to other states in the country.

"My grandfather has made efforts to help the people get access to clean water in Rajasthan. We have continued his efforts and are building 40,000 toilets to ensure that water is not contaminated," Agarwal said and added that it is everyone's responsibility to safeguard and conserve water.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Co-chairperson ASSOCHAM CSR Council and Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, (AMESA), Reckitt Benckiser lauded the efforts taken by the Delhi Government towards water conservation. (ANI)

