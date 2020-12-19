Will be in touch with district officers to conduct West Bengal Assembly polls peacefully, says EC official

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain on Friday said that he will be in touch with district officers to ensure that West Bengal Assembly elections are conducted peacefully.



"Last two days we had review meetings with all district election officers, Superintendents of Police, police commissioners, and political parties. We will continue to keep in touch with district officers so elections are conducted in a peaceful manner in West Bengal," Jain told reporters here.

Earlier the same day, Jain and state chief election officer, Arif Aftab held a review meeting in Siliguri on preparedness for general elections to West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls.

Elections to 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal are due next year. (ANI)

