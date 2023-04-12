"Will be remembered for his contribution to business": PM Modi condoles demise of Keshub Mahindra

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of veteran businessman Keshub Mahindra, saying that he will be remembered for his contribution to the "world of business".

PM Modi said the departed tycoon's philanthropic efforts will continue to mark his legacy through generations going forward.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Keshub Mahindra Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the world of business and his philanthropic efforts. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in the tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Keshub Mahindra passed away at the age of 99 at his residence in Mumbai.

The former chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group of Companies, Keshub Mahindra served in the position from 1963 to 2012, before passing the baton to his nephew Anand Mahindra.

He was also considered the 'oldest' billionaire in the country, with a net worth of around 1.2 billion USD. (ANI)