"Will be remembered for his contribution to science and academia": PM Modi condoles demise of Dr N Gopalakrishnan

ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2023 12:44 IST


New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of a renowned scientist Dr N Gopalakrishnan.
"Saddened by the passing away of Dr N Gopalakrishnan Ji. He was a multifaceted personality. He made notable contributions to science and academia," PM Modi tweeted.

"He was also respected for his rich spiritual knowledge and interest in Indian philosophy. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.
Dr N Gopalakrishnan was a noted orator and retired scientist who passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 68.
Gopalakrishnan was a renowned scientist at the Advanced Seismic Testing and Research Laboratory (ASTaR) of CSIR- Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) and assumed charge as director at CSIR- Central Building Research Institute (CBRI). (ANI)

