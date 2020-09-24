Will be remembered for impeccable service: Himachal Guv, CM condoles Suresh Angadi's demise

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Dattatraya, in his condolence message, said, "Suresh Angadi will always be remembered for his impeccable service and indelible contributions."

He also expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved family members.



Thakur said that Angadi was a leader of the masses and was committed to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden of the society.

"I pray to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss," he said.

Angadi, who was being treated for coronavirus, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday.

"Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi is no more. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. He was COVID positive," a senior official of AIIMS had informed.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was undergoing treatment. (ANI)

