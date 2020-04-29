'Will be remembered for versatile performances': PM Modi condoles Irrfan Khan's demise

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of actor Irrfan Khan.

The Prime Minister said that the actor's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre and he will be remembered for his versatile performances.

"Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

Shah said Khan was an asset to the film industry and the nation has lost an exceptional actor.

"Anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan's demise. He was a versatile actor, whose art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers," Shah tweeted.

53-year-old Khan died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital today while battling a rare cancer. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)



