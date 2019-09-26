Will be solved soon, says Delhi Police on attack on woman journalist in CR Park

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday said that the case in which a woman journalist from ANI was attacked and robbed by bike-borne assailants in the CR Park area here will be solved soon.

Speaking to ANI on measures taken by the police to prevent street crimes and on the incident in which a woman journalist was attacked by chain snatchers, DCP Central Delhi MS Randhawa said: "To tackle the street crime has always been the top priority of the Delhi police. We have vital clues and a lot of information has been gathered about the case. It will soon be solved."

"Yesterday we introduced Prakhar Van, a four-wheeler with both male and female officials with firepower. We have increased patrolling," the DCP said speaking about the measures being taken by police to ensure the safety of women in the national capital.

"Since last year we have taken various steps like pickets, deploying the traffic and PCR staff with the local police and increasing the motorcycle patrolling," he said

"We have also identified some of the stretches that are affected by incidents of snatching and robbery," he added.

The woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, who works with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight who dragged her out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee. The incident had occurred on Sunday near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi when Bagchi, who works with ANI, was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. She also suffered injuries on her hand.

She was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS. (ANI)

