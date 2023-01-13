"Will bring huge investments to State..." Maharashtra CM Shinde on his Davos trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday exuded confidence in a fruitful visit to Switzerland's Davos to participate in World Economic Forum (WEF) by saying that he will bring huge returns for the State and India's financial capital Mumbai.

Earlier, some reports surfaced, alleging Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have decided to cut short his visit to Davos for the WEF gathering as PM Modi would be in Mumbai on January 19.

Reacting to the 'reports', Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and alleged that the government was concerned about BMC elections.

"The government is not serious. They can request the Prime Minister to give another date but Davos dates won't change... This is being done for BMC (Bombay municipal corporation) elections and nothing else. Our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are not serious about investments in Maharashtra," Raut alleged.

Reacting to the developments, CM Shinde said, "No need to worry, I am going to Davos and will bring huge investments for Maharashtra and Mumbai. Davos visit and the Prime Minister's visit will be done smoothly and no hindrances came between our projects and PM Modi's visit."

However, sources said that heeding the PM's visit, CM Shinde has decided to curtail his Davos visit.

"PM Modi is set to launch a number of infrastructure projects for Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, because Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on January 19. Industrial Minister Uday Samant will also be joining CM Eknath Shinde in Davos. Uday Samant will be leaving for Davos on Thursday," sources told ANI.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to Mumbai after the Shinde-Fadnavis government took over the reins of the state. His visit is likely to kick-start the campaign for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Balsahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Shinde. While the PM's Office is yet to convey the official schedule of his visit, the programme is likely to take place at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex on January 19. The visit will be marked by the inauguration of a slew of infrastructure projects focused on Mumbai.

A delegation of Maharashtra visited Davos in June last year for World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to seek investments. (ANI)