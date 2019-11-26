Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar talking to media persons in Mumbai on Monday
Will 'bust heads' of those who will break Cong-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance: Sena MLA Abdul Sattar

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:19 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA">Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Monday said here on Monday that he will "break the heads" of those who will try to break the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena MLA">Shiv Sena MLAs.
"Today we have 162 MLAs with us. If BJP has the numbers then they must tell. We will break the heads of those who will try to break us," said Sattar.
In a show of strength, the MLAs of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena on Monday pledged jointly in the presence of their senior party leaders at a Mumbai hotel that they would not get "lured" by anyone and "will not do anything which will benefit BJP".
This comes at a time when Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have lodged their MLAs in respective hotels to keep their flock intact and to prevents any alleged attempts of 'poaching' or 'horse-trading'. However, the three parties have pooled their MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt where NCP MLAs are already staying, in a bid to show their strength.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena prove their majority and will form the government in Maharashtra. He was addressing the MLAs of all the three parties who were assembled at the Hotel Grand Hyatt in a show of strength.
Earlier in the day, NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and others visited Raj Bhawan and gave a letter showing the strength of 162 MLAs to the officials at Raj Bhavan.
After which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to "come and watch" the show of strength of the three parties.
The Supreme Court earlier today reserved the order on a joint petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Koshyari to invite BJP to form government in the state.
The petitions were filed after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning. This came when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the government formation had reached the final stage.
The order on whether the floor test will be conducted for proving the majority of the BJP-led Fadnavis government is expected to be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow.
A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna today heard the arguments put forth by counsels appearing for Governor, Maharashtra BJP and other parties. (ANI)

