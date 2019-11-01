Will certainly try to form govt if BJP-Shiv Sena fails to prove majority: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 : NCP leader Nawab Malik on Friday said BJP and Shiv Sena have got the mandate to form government in Maharashtra and urged the NDA allies to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the house.

He also said if BJP-Shiv Sena fails to prove majority, then they will "certainly try to form the government."

"BJP-Shiv-Sena alliance have got people's mandate to form a stable govt in Maharashtra. We want them to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House. If they are not able to prove majority, then, we will certainly try to form the government," he said while talking to ANI.

However, the NCP leader made it clear that they have been given "responsibility to be in Opposition."

Commenting on the NCP leader Sharad Pawar's meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Malik said Pawar is a senior politician and people from all parties meet him.

His statement comes on a day when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if his party decides, it'll get the required numbers to form a stable government in the state.

"If Shiv Sena decides, it'll get the required numbers to form a stable government in the state. People have given the mandate to form the government on basis of 50-50 formula that was reached in front of people of Maharashtra," Raut said earlier in the day.

