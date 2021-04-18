Will change Bengal model of 'Bum, Bandook aur Barood' to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar': Amit Shah

Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): Asserting that the BJP wants to change the model of 'Bum, Bandook aur Barood' in the poll-bound West Bengal to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar', Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah expressed confidence in his party outperforming the TMC in the elections, stating that with 122 seats his party is much ahead of 'Mamata didi'.

Addressing a public meeting in Purba Bardhaman ahead of the sixth phase of Assembly polls, Shah said, "It is clear that BJP with 122 seats is way ahead of Mamata didi. We want to change the model of 'Bum, Bandook aur Barood' with 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar."

Accusing the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of spending time abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him and cursing the security forces, Shah stated that she has no agenda for the development of the state.

"Didi has no agenda for the development of Bengal. Didi spends 12 minutes in Bengal and spends 10 minutes abusing Modi and me, two minutes cursing the security forces," said Shah.

Slamming the West Bengal Chief Minister over the purported audio tape in which she can be heard telling the TMC candidate from the Sitalkuchi constituency to hold protests with bodies of the four killed in Cooch Behar violence, Shah said she should be ashamed of not sparing even the dead from her politics.

"Recently, audio of Didi has surfaced. In which she says that the 4 people who died in the unfortunate incident in Cooch Behar have to take out a procession with the corpse. Sister, shame, you are doing politics even with dead people," said the Union Home Minister.

Describing infiltrators as one of the three types of citizens in West Bengal, Shah said they are taking away the rights of the people of Bengal and only the BJP can work to prevent infiltration in the state.

"Bengal has three types of citizens. Firstly, the infiltrators, that Didi likes so much. Only BJP can save Bengal from infiltrators. Secondly, the common people, like you and I, who are treated like second-grade citizens in Bengal and thirdly, the refugees such as Matuas and Namshudras, who haven't got citizenship for nearly 70 years now and cannot lead a decent life. They should get citizenship and BJP will provide that," he said.

"Infiltrators take away the employment to which the people of Bengal are entitled, take away ration to which the people of Bengal are entitled, disturb the law and order in the state. Only the BJP can do the work of preventing infiltration and no one can," stated Shah.

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)