"Will commit suicide if I do not get justice," says rape survivor in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 22 (ANI): A rape survivor in Punjab's Mohali, who has been fighting for justice for two months, has allegedly threatened to commit suicide if she does not get justice.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mohali Harsimran Singh Bal said that the police team is trying to arrest the accused and strict action will be taken.

"We have deployed SHO and police team to nab the accused. He will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken," said DSP Bal.



The 25-year-old rape victim alleged that she was raped on November 10, 2022, on the pretext of getting a rented house in Mohali's Kumbra village and alleged that even after lodging a complaint, the rapist was roaming freely in the area for two months.

As per the victim, the accused, identified as Gaurav, is also threatening her due to which she has changed her PG several times and changed her number as well.

"I have taken my justice appeal to Twitter and demanded justice from the Punjab CM and DGP. Every time I receive a reply that the case has been transferred to the concerned Investigation Officer. If I do not receive justice, I will commit suicide," the rape survivor said.

According to the police, a complaint was registered at Mohali Phase-8 Police Station under IPC section 376 and 506 on November 10 against the accused. (ANI)

