Will comply with all laws while airing the remaining Bindas Bol episodes: Sudarshan TV to SC

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Sudarshan TV News Channel filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court today saying that it will strictly comply with all the laws while airing the remaining episodes of Bindas Bol series on the subject of "UPSC Jihad".

Sudarshan TV (the answering respondent) in its affidavit further stated that it will abide and comply by the programming code and directions of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting strictly.

Sudarshan TV has broadcast four episodes in the programme series "Bindas Bol" at 8:00 PM on September 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020, and there are around six more episodes remaining to be broadcast in the programme series, the additional affidavit stated.



Sudarshan TV, in its affidavit, stated that it was shocked and pained when on September 17, 2008, NDTV (English News Channel) had broadcast a programme, anchored by Barkha Dutt, titled as "Hindu Terror: Myth or fact?"

In this programme just adjacent to the programme caption i.e. "Hindu Terror: Myth or fact?", a Hindu saint was shown with 'tilak' and 'chillam' and also a 'trishul' (one of The most sacred symbols for Hindus and associated with the most revered deity of the Hindus, Lord Shiva).

Sudarshan TV further submitted to the SC that NDTV had also broadcast on August 26, 2010, a programme, anchored by, Barkha Dutt titled as "Is 'Saffron Terror' real?" In the said programme, a Hindu cultural gathering was shown in saffron clothes.

That in light of what has been submitted in its (Sudarshan TV) previous affidavit of September 16, this Court may be pleased to vacate the injunction on the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme series, the affidavit stated.

The top court's three-judge bench, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandrahud, is likely to take up the petition tomorrow filed by an advocate, Firoz Iqbal Khan, against Sudarshan TV News Channel for running a programme against the alleged infiltration of Muslims into UPSC. (ANI)

