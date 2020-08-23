Will conduct BJP MLA Mahesh Negi's DNA test by approaching court if needed: DSP Anuj Kumar

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): If necessary police will conduct the DNA test of the BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman, by approaching the court, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anuj Kumar on Sunday.

Kumar, who is investigating the case told ANI that all documents, pieces of evidence received so far are being included in the probe.

"If necessary we will conduct the DNA test of the MLA through the court. The investigation is underway and we are evaluating all evidence and documents that we have received," he said.

He further said that the woman who has accused the BJP MLA has provided some important documents including call records, her photos with Mahesh Negi, Whatsapp chat records and video call screengrabs.

on Saturday, police had questioned Negi in connection with the matter.

Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had earlier said that the wife of the BJP MLA has filed an FIR alleging blackmail by the woman.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had earlier released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)

