Will connect Amritsar to rest of the world by air: Hardeep Puri

By Archana Prasad

Amritsar (Punjab) [India] Oct 22 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said he is planning to connect Amritsar with the rest of the world by air.

"Amritsar is not just known for the Golden Temple. It is a religious place and we have Ramtirath Temple, Duryana Temple and we have some famous churches here. This is a place which people of all religions come and seek blessings," he said.

"I have multiplied through my margin of persuasion that the number of air flights -- both domestic and international -- will connect Amritsar with rest of the world through Delhi or directly," Puri added.

Puri accompanied the 87 heads of foreign missions to the Golden Temple. The delegation was welcomed with Bhangra dance and martial arts by children.

The envoys accompanied by Puri and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are in the city to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The diplomats include ambassadors of Australia, Mongolia, Morocco, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The Deputy Chief of US Missions is also part of the delegation.

The visit is organised by the ICCR in collaboration with the state government of Punjab and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee. (ANI)

