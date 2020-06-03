Will consider restarting international flights as soon as situation 'normalises a bit': Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the Central government will consider restarting international flights as soon as the COVID-19 situation "normalises a bit" and poses no threat to people.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and will consider restarting international flights as soon as the situation normalises a bit and poses no danger to our citizens. We will also have to consider that countries, where we intend to fly, are open to incoming foreign citizens," Puri said in a series of tweets.

The Minister further informed that several more flights are being added in the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission and these flights will also carry outbound passengers to countries, which have no restrictions on taking them in. "So people can also avail these flights to return to the countries they wish to go," he said.

Speaking about the people evacuated under the mission, he said: "We have also evacuated more than 57,000 citizens from several countries on 312 flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6. More than 13,000 Indian nationals, NRIs and OCI card holders have also travelled out of India on 314 outbound flights so far."

The domestic air travel resumed on May 25, following the directives issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The passengers are screened at the airport and their luggage is disinfected before allowing them entering the airport as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the lethal infection.

On may 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during #Unlock1, which will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)