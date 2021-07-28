Will continue good work done by Yediyurappa: New Karnataka CM assures PM Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): After being sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, Basavaraj Bommai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good wishes and said he would continue the good work done by the previous BS Yediyurappa-led state government.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your kind wishes. I will definitely continue the good work done by the state government under the able leadership of @BSYBJP. We, as a team will work for the development of the state and the nation under the guidelines of all our senior leaders," Bommai tweeted.

Earlier, while congratulating the Bommai, Prime Minister Modi lauded his predecessor Yediyurappa for his 'monumental contribution' to the growth of BJP and the state.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new chief minister will build on the 'exceptional work' done by the previous BJP government in the state.

"Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka's CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure," he said in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation. (ANI)