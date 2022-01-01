Will convert temporary sanitation workers into permanent employees if AAP wins in Punjab, says Kejriwal

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the occasion of New Year, Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised that if the AAP is able to win the Punjab Assembly elections then the party would make temporary sanitation workers into permanent ones.

He added that all the facilities will be given to sanitation workers and sewer cleaning machines would be provided to them so that they don't have to use their hands.

"If our government is formed in Punjab, then we will make temporary sanitation workers permanent and all facilities will be given to them. We will give machines to those who go to sewer and clean them by hand so that they can do their business," said Kejriwal in a press conference.

"Better education will be provided to all the children who come from Scheduled Caste families," he also promised during the press conference.

"Babasaheb gave huge importance to education. He was born in a poor family, still, he had obtained two PhDs abroad by taking a scholarship. His dream was that every child of the country should get the best education, however, today even after 70 years of independence, the Dalit community is still not getting a good education," he stated.

"People of Dalit society are forced to send their children to government schools, the condition of which is bad. Just like we made government schools wonderful in Delhi, the same way, we wish to improve the government schools in Punjab too. If we form a government in Punjab, we will give the best education to the SC community. This will give them equal rights," he further stated.

Punjab is slated to go to assembly polls early this year. (ANI)