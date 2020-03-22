Will cooperate with steps taken by PM, CM in this hour of shared challenge: SAD

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that his party supports the steps being taken by the Punjab and Central governments in combat against the coronavirus outbreak.

He said, "At this hour, we are human beings, Indians and Punjabis first and Akalis or Congressmen afterward. Sikhism teaches us that we are all united in crisis."

The Akali president asked the party workers "to fully cooperate with the efforts of the Punjab and union governments in this regard."

He said, "We will cooperate with whatever steps Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces for the country and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for Punjab in this hour of shared challenge."

"This is the time to put politics on the back burner and stand united in humanity's fight against the new enemy. Every Akali worker must get into the Bhai Kanhaya mode especially during this phase," said the SAD president.

Badal also appealed to the people to fully and faithfully obey government instructions on lockdown and to stay at home for as long as the govt keeps the lockdown or curfew in place

He also sought special care for the elderly in every home and a keen watch in children.

In a statement here, Badal also appealed to the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Jathedar Gobind Singh Longowal to issue necessary instructions to ensure that all Sikh shrines and the SGPC officials and sevadaars lead the fight against the pandemic by fully observing all the guidelines and precautions issued or recommended by the governments at the Centre and the state of Punjab.

The total number of people in India who have been infected by the virus so far as on 22 March at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)(ANI)

