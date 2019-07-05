Will create 5 crore additional jobs in MSME sector: Gadkari

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector would contribute 50 per cent to India's GDP in the next five years and would create five crore addition jobs in the sector.

Replying to supplementaries in Lok Sabha during Question Hour, the minister also rejected opposition's objections to his tall claims, saying he is the one who fulfils all the promises he makes.

"The target should always be high. Sometimes it is fulfilled and sometimes we fail to fulfil it. We have set a target to contribute 50 per cent to India's GDP for the next five years. We have created 11 crore jobs and would now create over 15 crore jobs. We will create 5 crore additional jobs," he informed the lower house.

Gadkari's claims were countered by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who reminded the minister of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election promise of 2014 to create 2 crore jobs every year.

Responding to it Gadkari said: "If I have said something and failed to do so, kindly let me know. I have done every work if I have said."

Gadkari, who is also Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said if he fails to fulfil the promises, the opposition has every right to question him in.

"I am announcing that the way I completed the targets set for road construction, I would complete it (jobs) too," he said.

The Minister also announced that the government would soon launch a marketing website on the lines of China's Alibaba and US's Amazon to promote marketing to the MSME sector and Khadi products.

Responding to a query on poor conditions of the sugar mill, Gadkari suggested that those having mills should now focus on manufacturing ethanol instead of producing the sweetener.

He said sugar mills are not in good shape and are struggling.

"Do not start a sugar mill, even by mistake. They are in bad shape," he. (ANI)