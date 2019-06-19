Will decide action against acquitted person after reading court's verdict, says UP CM

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will decide what action needs to be taken against the person who is acquitted in the Ayodhya terror attack case by a special court on Tuesday.

He said after reading the court verdict the government will decide how to proceed in the case. "I respect the court's verdict. After reading the court's verdict, we will decide on the action to be taken against the one who has been acquitted in the case," said Adityanath.

A special court at Naini in Prayagraj on Tuesday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment, while acquitted one person for want of evidence in Ayodhya terror attack case of 2005.

Special judge Dinesh Chandra pronounced the quantum of punishment. "Among those convicted are Irfan, Mohammad Shakeel, Mohammad Naseem, Asif Iqbal, and Farookh. Mohammad Aziz is acquitted," said the public prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari.

Due to security reasons, the verdict was announced at Naini Central jail, where all the accused are imprisoned.

The incident dates back to July 5, 2005, when six armed terrorists made an attempt to storm the high-security makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya but were killed by the security forces before they could strike at the holy shrine.

The attackers came in the guise of devotees, in a vehicle and blasted the explosive-laden vehicle in which one of them was blown to pieces.

Four police personnel and two civilians including a woman were injured in the attack. (ANI)

