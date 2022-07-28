'Will decide later,' says Karnataka CM on handing over BJP youth leader's murder case to NIA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Amid controversy over the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing leader Pravin Nettaru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of immediately handing over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and said the state government will decide later on the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Action ordered. As the incident took place close to Kerala border, Karnataka Police is in touch with neighbouring Kerala Police. I have received complete information from our Director General of Police regarding the murder. The accused will be arrested soon and severely punished."

Asked about whether Nettaru's murder will be handed over to NIA, the Chief Minister said, "Basic information should be gathered and there are some rules. We will decide later (on handing over the case to NIA)."

Bommai informed that Karnataka DGP will speak to his Kerala counterpart, while Superintendant of Police, Mangaluru has spoken to SP Kasargod.

"It looks like a pre-planned incident bearing similarities to other cases," he said.



Nettaru, a BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified persons on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada, late Tuesday evening.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there was a high chance that the accused may have escaped to neighbouring Kerala.

He added that a thorough probe will reveal if there was any political motive behind the murder.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday suggested a political link to the gruesome murder of the young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare and asserted that the state government would bring the guilty to justice.

"Initial reports and some media reports indicate at SDPI and PFI links. They are being encouraged in Kerala. In Karnataka, Congress encouraged them. Our government in Karnataka will take action and book the culprits," Joshi, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka, said.

Earlier in the day, the body of the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was brought to his residence in Sullia. Thousands of locals followed the ambulance that carried Nettaru's body as people expressed their collective grief.

Local authorities made elaborate arrangements for the passing of the convoy. (ANI)

