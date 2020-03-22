Will declare name of people tested COVID-19 positive : Gujarat Deputy CM

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister, Nitin Patel said on Sunday that the names of the 18 people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat would be declared soon.

"So that the people who came in contact with them will come to know about it, and they will take proper actions accordingly," Patel said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that there are a total of 13 positive cases of coronavirus in the State.

Rupani also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a meeting held on Saturday, it was decided that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will remain under lockdown till March 25, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

However, shops selling daily necessities and essentials things like vegetables, dairy products, and medical items will remain open.

India so far has 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

