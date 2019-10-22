Will demand death sentence for killers of Kamlesh Tiwari: UP Law Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Law Minister, Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday extended support to the family of Kamlesh Tiwari and said that the state government will demand death sentence from the fast-track court for the culprits in killing the Hindu Samaj Party chief.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "The victim's family wants justice. We stand in support with Kamlesh Tiwari's family and the culprits will be caught soon. We will take the case to a fast-track court. And we will demand the death sentence for the killers from the court."

On being asked about the opposition leaders questioning about the law and order situation in the state, he said, "Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Congress -- all three of them have lost their base in the state. Do take a look at the situation of law and order in their regime but I will request that the serious issue should not be politicised."

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The police also released the photographs of the two suspects Ashfaq and Moinuddin.

On Saturday, Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- three accused -- were arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly murdering Tiwari.

On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at the Naka area of Lucknow, the police had said. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment. (ANI)

