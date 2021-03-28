Will deposit Rs 1 lakh in account of every girl child, says BJP's Khushbu Sundar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections right around the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Saturday said that she would deposit Rs 1 lakh into the account of every girl child.

"It is extremely important for women to be financially independent. The time she is born, I will deposit Rs 1 lakh in her account, making it easier for her to grow up," Sundar told ANI.

She added, "A chunk is given for the development of the state. At least we should be able to help girl children and stop female infanticide."

The actor-turned-politician will be contesting as the BJP's candidate in the Thousand Lights assembly constituency in the upcoming polls.

Earlier in the day, Sundar cooked dosas as part of her election campaign.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)