Will discuss 'worrisome' situation of state with Home Minister Amit Shah today: West Bengal Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and apprise him of the state's 'worrisome' situation.

"Will discuss issues, Mamata Banerjee, with Home Minister today-part of my duty under Article 159,i.e. To the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution; Devote myself to the service and well-being of the people. I pledge total commitment for West Bengal people," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Would be discussing with Union Home Minister at noon today West Bengal worrisome situation. Also state of affairs and affairs of State under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Welfare of people of West Bengal is ever uppermost in my mind. All my actions are inspired to mitigate woes of West Bengal people," Dhankar tweeted highlighting that welfare of people of West Bengal is of foremost concern to him.

This meeting comes in the backdrop of the tussle between the Governor and the chief minister over several policy matters in the state.

On Thursday, the West Bengal Governor had said stated that education is politically caged and controlled in the state which would hurt the interests of students.

"Education is the soul of a society as it passes from a generation to another. It is unfortunate that in our state education is politically caged and controlled. The political grip on education is tightening, it'll hurt students, education scenario and society in large," said Dhankhar.

The Governor criticised the state government for not allowing vice-chancellors of universities to attend a video-conference with him even though the Governor is the chancellor of all state universities. (ANI)