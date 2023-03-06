Will do free, fair journalism without fear: Asianet News

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 6 (ANI): Sindhu Sooryakumar, Executive Editor of Asianet News on Sunday said in a statement that the channel "will do free and fair journalism without fear" adding that it will cooperate with the investigation process.

"Asianet news will cooperate with any investigation as per law. The investigation is against a story as part of the campaign against the drugs mafia which is gaining strength. There are allegations in the FIR that attempts to defame the image of government were made," Sooryakumar said.

"The fight against the drug mafia is in the interest of society. The government using its powers is an encroachment on media freedom. The speed of action on the complaint of a ruling MLA has to be specifically mentioned. Asianet news is making its stand clear that even before starting the investigation, entering into the office and acting goondaism is not suitable for a democratic culture. Asianet news will do free and fair journalism without fear," Sooryakumar added.



The crime branch police team raided the Asianet News office, one of the leading news channels in Malayalam, based on a complaint by MLA PV Anvar.

The channel telecasted a report titled 'Narcotics is a dirty business ' on November 10.

The MLA alleged this report is fabricated and submitted a written complaint to DGP.

Based on this, the police registered a case naming four people from Asianet as accused. Two days back SFI activists had barged into the Asianet office in Kochi. Today's raid by crime branch Assistant Commissioner V. Suresh and seven cops is a continuation of the incidents.

A case was registered under sections of POCSO and the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

