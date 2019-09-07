Will ease curbs in J-K if Pak behaves: Doval

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI):Noting that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting better, National Security Advisor (NSA)Ajit Doval on Saturday said that restrictions can only be lifted only when Pakistan "behaves".

"I think the situation is getting much better than what I anticipated. Only one incident is reported on August 6 in which one young boy succumbed to his injuries. He did not die of bullet injury. Post mortem report says he died because some hard object that hit him. In so many days, only one incident has been reported and it may be noted that we are talking about the terrorist infested area.

"We would like to see all restrictions go, depending on how Pakistan behaves. It is a stimulant and response situation. If Pakistan starts behaving, terrorists won't intimidate and infiltrate. If Pakistan stops sending signals through its towers to operatives, we can lift restrictions", he said in an interaction with journalists here.

Several restrictions were imposed in the state after the Centre last month scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir. However, restrictions are being lifted in a phased manner. The government has also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The NSA also revealed Pakistan's attempts to create disturbance in the Valley and stated that messages have been intercepted in which the "Pakistan handlers" were criticising their men for failing to obstruct the movement of vehicles in the area.

"Pakistan used Article 370 to catalyse terrorism in Kashmir. They launched operation 'Topaz' in 1988 through which they wanted to exploit political space. The modus operandi of operation 'Topaz' was to use the same tactics which Pakistani non-state actors used in Afghanistan," he added.

When asked whether Pakistan will keeping doing this eternally, he said: "Pakistan can't do it eternally, there is a solution to every problem."

Doval also said that as much as 92.5 per cent of the geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir was free of restrictions.

"92.5 per cent geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir is free of restrictions. We are determined to protect the life of citizens of Kashmir from Pakistani terrorists even if we have to impose restrictions for it. Terror is the only instrument that Pakistan has to create an adverse situation in the Valley," he said.

Defending the government's move of detaining political leaders in the state after scrapping article 370, Doval said they have not been charged with any criminal offence and are only in "preventive detention".

"In case there were gatherings, terrorists would have used the situation. None of the Jammu and Kashmir political leaders have been charged with criminal offence or sedition, they are in preventive custody till the environment is created for democracy to function, which I believe may happen soon", he said.

Doval also said that the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir was done according to the framework of law and they can challenge their detention in court.

He said that Article 370 was not about any special status but was a special discrimination against the people of the state.

"There were many laws for modern and upcoming societies which were denied to the people of J&K. Significant laws such as Right to Education and Right to Property were denied to them. 106 such laws were protecting Article 370 before August 5. It was not a special status. It was special discrimination," Doval said. (ANI)

