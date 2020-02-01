Will encourage state governments to adopt three central model laws pertaining to farming: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Centre will encourage those state governments, which implement three central model laws related to agriculture and farming.

"We will encourage state governments who implement following model laws - Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act of 2016, Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act of 2017, Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services Promotion and Facilitation Act of 2018," Sitharaman said while presenting Union Budget 2020-2021 in the Lok Sabha.

The minister further said that balanced use of fertiliser will bring about change in the prevailing regime of providing an incentive for use of chemical fertiliser.

Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act of 2016 - It is an Act proposed by NITI Aayog to permit and facilitate leasing of agricultural land, to improve agricultural efficiency and equity, access to land by the landless and semi - landless poor, occupational diversity and for accelerated rural growth and transformation; provide recognition to farmers cultivating agricultural land on lease for enabling them to access loans through credit institutions, insurance, disaster relief and other support services provided by Government, while protecting fully the land rights of the owners; and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act of 2017 - It is seen as a major agriculture marketing reform to help farmers directly connect with the different buyers and enable them to discover the optimum price for their commodities.

Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services Promotion and Facilitation Act of 2018 - The Model lays emphasis on protecting the interests of farmers, considering them as weaker of the two parties entering into a contract. (ANI)