Will end protest only after withdrawal of farm laws: BKU

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): With the farmers' protest in and around Delhi against the recently enacted farm laws entering 15th day, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday reiterated that the agitation would not be withdrawn till the three Acts are repealed.

A day after rejecting the Centre's proposal on changes in the three farm laws, the BKU also demanded a Bill on minimum support price (MSP).

"The proposal has no mention of the withdrawal of the laws. They (central government) wants amendment in them but we want these laws to be repealed. We don't want changes. We will end our protest only when these laws are withdrawn," BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told ANI, adding the government is interested only in ending the protest.

"The government has no policy on the MSP. Like the government brought the three Bills, they should also bring a Bill on the MSP," he demanded.

Tikait said they are still ready to talk to the government, even after several rounds of talks. "Whenever the government invites us, we will talk to them," he said.

Tikait added that the farmers will hold protests in many other parts of the country and submit memoranda to the district magistrates on December 14.

"We have also given a call to boycott Jio. We want to use BSNL. The government should bring 3G, 4G in BSNL. If you empower other (telecom) players, then the country will suffer losses," he said.

After rejecting the government's proposals on Wednesday, the protesting farmer unions said they will intensify their protest.

The union leaders said that there will be sit-ins near BJP offices on December 14. They added that Delhi-Jaipur highway will be blocked on December 12, giving a call to the farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)