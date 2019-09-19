Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Nashik on Thursday.
Will ensure clean drinking water in every household across country: PM

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:11 IST

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government will make efforts to ensure there is access to clean drinking water in each and every household across the country in an apparent reference to the Jal Jeevan Mission.
"Ever since our government came to power, we have been taking many steps to ensure that electricity reaches every village and toilets are coming up in many places. But we need to ensure that there is clean drinking water in each and every household across the country. Work on this regard has started," he said while addressing the conclusion of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' here.
Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Marathwada region will be made drought-free in the next few years.
Marathwada is one of the biggest regions in Maharashtra, encompassing districts such as Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded among others. It is also one of the most drought-affected areas.
Fadnavis also said that Rs 4,700 crore was given as drought assistance while Rs 3,300 crore had been disbursed as crop insurance by the government after a severe drought hit the state earlier this year. (ANI)

