Will ensure stringent punishment to dealers stealing people's ration: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Stringent punishment will be ensured to the dealers, who steal people's rations and indulge in black marketing, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

"I want to tell the ration dealers -- this is the time for you to show humanity. Give ration honestly. If you do anything wrong, then I will myself ensure that stringent punishment is given. It won't be tolerated in any case," said Kejriwal while speaking to media.

The Chief Minister said that after talking to the Home Secretary, he has given the order for the arrest of a ration dealer in Janak Puri.

Moreover, he said the Delhi government is working towards providing ration to the people who do not have ration cards.

"From various places, we have come to know that those who have ration cards are getting ration, but those who don't have it are saying that they should also get ration. We are working on it. It will take 3-4 days to implement it," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said the District Collectors and DCPs have been asked to ensure that in their respective areas the people do not come out of their houses to go to their villages. "I feel happy the people are now paying less heed to rumours," he said. (ANI)