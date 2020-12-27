Will fight against BJP, Congress in 2023 Assembly elections: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and chief of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Deve Gowda on Saturday asserted that his party will fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Rejecting speculation about his party's joining hands with the BJP, Gowda also hit out at the Congress party during the press conference in Bengaluru.He said "Congress wants to demolish this party under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. Nobody can destroy this party. It has got its own base."

Gowda blamed Congress for the collapse of the JDS-Congress government in Karnataka and leveled allegations against the party.

He said that the party will come to power on its own by fighting BJP and Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. "We will save and build this party, a regional party is necessary for the country," he added. (ANI)