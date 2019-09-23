Will fix responsibility on officials for allowing construction in coastal zone: SC to Kerala govt

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Kerala government for allegedly allowing multi-storey buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat warned the chief secretary of Kerala that he would be held personally liable if he fails to implement the court's order.

"How do you (Kerala government) allow multi-storey buildings to be constructed in a coastal zone," the bench said.

"How much time you need to comply with the order? What has the state government done so far?," it asked the chief secretary.

The court adjourned the hearing for Friday to pass a detailed order.

The bench also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where devastating floods occurred a month back.

Following a report by a court-appointed committee, the apex court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartment buildings -- around 400 flats -- in Maradu municipality of Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Mishra.

On June 10, a vacation bench of the court had directed maintenance of status quo for six weeks in the matter and posted it for hearing on July 5.

The apex court had said the state cannot undertake illegal constructions with the danger of floods and heavy rain looming large. (ANI)

