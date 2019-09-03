The Apache choppers receive water cannon salute, before induction at the Pathankot Air Base. Photo/ANI
The Apache choppers receive water cannon salute, before induction at the Pathankot Air Base. Photo/ANI

Will give more teeth to the force: IAF officers hail induction of Apache choppers

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:11 IST

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Indian Air Force officers on Tuesday expressed happiness over the induction of Apache choppers into the force, saying that it will boost their operational capability.
"Apache is today the most modern helicopter of the world. This induction of Apache into IAF is going to give a great boost in the operational capability which no other platform has given till now," Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola said while talking to ANI after the induction ceremony.
"I have been flying helicopters for last 37 years. I have flown more than 14-15 types of helicopters. Induction of this helicopter definitely gives more teeth to the Air Force," he added.
Butola said the machine will give IAF 24*7 capability considering the force's requirements of engaging targets in the variable terrain.
Asked why the machine is called "Flying-Tank", he said, "Flying tank because one of the major roles is anti-armour and its self protected to that extent."
Anupam Banerjee, IAF PRO said, "It is a ceremonial induction of the aircraft into IAF. As of now, we have eight aircraft. 22 aircraft will come in phased manner and all will be inducted into IAF. We had attack helicopters earlier, but this aircraft brings in lethal firepower with great accuracy."
In a major boost to the Indian Air Force, eight Boeing AH- 64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters were inducted into the force on Tuesday.
Eight helicopters have been inducted into the air force in the first batch out of the 22 procured from the US. In September 2015, IAF had signed a contract with US Government and Boeing for these Apache helicopters. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:31 IST

Uttarakhand HC grants bail to Social Welfare Department official...

Nainital (Uttrakhand) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to joint director of tribal welfare Anurag Shankhdhar, who was arrested two months ago over his alleged involvement in the Social Welfare Department scholarship scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:26 IST

Rajasthan: Brave heart Army Jawan Hemraj Jat cremated with full...

Kishangarh (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): Last rites of Army jawan Hemraj Jat who lost his life following unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were performed with full state honour here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:24 IST

Great day for US-India defence ties: US Navy official on Apache...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A senior US Navy official termed the induction of American-made Apache choppers into the Indian Air Force as a great day for defence ties of the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:13 IST

Ahead of Bihar polls, JDU, RJD lock horns in poster war

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal - two prominent parties in Bihar politics - got involved in a new poster war on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state slated for next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:09 IST

Chhattisgarh: BJP candidate Ojasvi Mandavi files nomination for...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ojasvi Mandavi, the wife of BJP leader Bheema Mandavi who lost his life in a Naxal attack, has filed the first part of her nomination as a BJP candidate for the upcoming by-election in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:07 IST

Mothers, babies sleep on floor at Safdarjung Hospital;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3, (ANI): From doubling and tripling of patients on a single bed at the maternity ward of one of the centre's biggest medical facility - Safdurjung Hospital - authorities seem to have turned a blind eye as mothers are seen lying on the floor with their newborns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:51 IST

J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:47 IST

BJP, Oppn parties back Jaishankar's statement on Pakistan PM's...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The BJP on Tuesday seconded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's take on Pakistan call for dialogue and said that there is no scope of initiating talks with Pakistan until it stops sponsoring terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:26 IST

West Bengal: Police seizes 23 kg marijuana, 2 held

New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): As much as 23 kgs of Marijuana were seized and two drug peddlers were nabbed by New Jalpaiguri Police here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:18 IST

Before assuming charge as Maharashtra Governor, Koshyari resigns from BJP

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday resigned from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:11 IST

MP Law minister PC Sharma terms Singhar's letter against...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday called the letter written by state Forest Minister Umang Singhar against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh a "publicity stunt".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:04 IST

Apaches to enhance Air Force's combat capability: IAF Chief

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters will enhance the operational capability of the IAF as a strike force, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa said on Tuesday while officially inducting the first batch of these American-origin choppers into service.

Read More
iocl